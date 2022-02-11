Zsolt Low Hints at Chelsea Goalkeeper Selection Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea coach Zsolt Low has hinted at who will be selected in goal for his side in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues face Palmeiras on Saturday as they look to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

And there is much competition regarding the goalkeeper position as Edouard Mendy has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Low has hinted at the selection choice.

He said: "We're very happy with both goalkeepers. It's a comfortable situation to have both goalkeepers like this.

"Now Edou is back he is fresh, we have to take the decison tonight. We talk to Thomas about it. Final decision will be some hours before the game but if we decide for one or the other the one on the bench has nothing to be worried or sad about.

"Both goalkeepers had a big performance in last weeks. This is why it's a question just for this game. Tonight or latest tomorrow."

His comments appear to be edging towards a Mendy start as Low previously admitted the Senegalese international is 'ready to play'.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will feel hard done by if he is dropped for the final, as he was one of the main reasons for Chelsea's progression in the competition.

The Spaniard made several fine saves to keep his side ahead in the semi-final but with Mendy back in the squad it looks increasingly likely that Kepa will drop to the bench.

