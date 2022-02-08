Zsolt Low Hints at Goalkeeper Selection Choice Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Semi-Final vs Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has dropped a selection hint regarding his goalkeepers as the Blues prepare to face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Edouard Mendy is set to return to the squad in the next 48 hours as Low and his management staff face a selection headache in the absence of Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, the Chelsea coach discussed the goalkeeping situation.

He said: "We have two amazing goalkeepers.

"Mendy made a fantastic performance to win the Africa Cup and be best goalkeeper but Kepa does an amazing job with us here. In last game he saved an important penalty and is in good shape."

Tuchel's assistant coach continued to reveal that a decision will be made alongside the goalkeeping coaches regarding who starts the Club World Cup matches.

"We'll have talks with the goalkeeping coaches before deciding." he finished.

Mendy saved an Egyptian penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final shoot out to see his side lift the trophy for the first time in their history whilst Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle from the spot late into extra time in the FA Cup.

Whoever is chose, Chelsea are sure to be in safe hands as both shot-stoppers have proven their worth this season as they battle it out to be the number one choice.

Chelsea will be hopeful that they can beat Al Hilal and set up a final in the Club World Cup on Saturday.

