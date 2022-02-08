Zsolt Low Hints at Hakim Ziyech Selection in Club World Cup as Chelsea Face Al Hilal

Chelsea coach Zsolt Low has dropped a huge selection hint regarding Hakim Ziyech as the Blues prepare to face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Low will be part of the backroom staff taking charge of the match in Thomas Tuchel's absence.

Speaking to the press before the match, via football.london, Low discussed the possibility of Ziyech starting.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "He's getting better and better. He's in good shape, in good form. He'll possibly start tomorrow."

The Moroccan has shown great form in recent weeks as Chelsea have switched to a back four, giving him the freedom to create at will on the right wing.

He has won Chelsea's Goal of the Month competition, beating Mateo Kovacic for his fantastic left-footed strike against Tottenham Hotspur, which left Hugo Lloris watching on.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel heaped praise on his winger after the Spurs clash as he showed the quality that led former Blues boss Frank Lampard to purchase Ziyech from Ajax in 2020.

"It was one of his best matches today because he was very reliable. It was also maybe his best position to be on the wing.

"We had the wide position on the right wing, that position does not normally exist in that particular manner when we play 3-4-3, it is more of a wing back."

Ziyech will be hoping to keep up his fine form as Chelsea search for another trophy in the Club World Cup this week.

