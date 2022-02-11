'It's a Long Time Ago' - Zsolt Low Plays Down Corinthians Loss Ahead of Palmeiras

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has played down the impact of his side's loss to Corinthians in 2012 ahead of their Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues lost to the Brazilians the last time they reached the final, and will therefore be looking to make amends this time round.

Romelu Lukaku's goal against Al Hilal on Wednesday was enough to send his side to the last stage of the competition.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, via Football.London, Low played down the influence the loss in 2012 may have on Chelsea as they prepare to face fellow Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

"It's a long time ago. But we're really aware and know really well Brazilian teams are good in the CWC history.

"The game was a lot of years before. Now we have a different team, different coaching team. This a different game tomorrow. We want to have the feeling of favourites as the champions of Europe.

"We'll be confident in this game. We felt and talked already about the players being nervous in the first game. The nerves are now gone and we'll play with a good attitude."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Low also spoke on the potential return of manager Thomas Tuchel to the side ahead of the final: "We hope he can come. We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols.

"Still a lot of time. We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings.

"We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube