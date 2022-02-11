Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zsolt Low Plays Down Corinthians Impact on Chelsea Ahead of Palmeiras Final

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has played down the impact of his side's loss to Corinthians in 2012 ahead of their Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues lost to the Brazilians the last time they reached the final, and will therefore be looking to make amends this time round.

Romelu Lukaku's goal against Al Hilal on Wednesday was enough to send his side to the last stage of the competition.

imago1006845443h

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, via Football.London, Low played down the influence the loss in 2012 may have on Chelsea as they prepare to face fellow Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

"It's a long time ago. But we're really aware and know really well Brazilian teams are good in the CWC history. 

Read More

"The game was a lot of years before. Now we have a different team, different coaching team. This a different game tomorrow. We want to have the feeling of favourites as the champions of Europe. 

"We'll be confident in this game. We felt and talked already about the players being nervous in the first game. The nerves are now gone and we'll play with a good attitude."

imago0031811661h (1)

Low also spoke on the potential return of manager Thomas Tuchel to the side ahead of the final: "We hope he can come. We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols. 

"Still a lot of time. We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings. 

"We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0012139848h
News

'It's a Long Time Ago' - Zsolt Low Plays Down Corinthians Loss Ahead of Palmeiras

just now
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Zsolt Low Confirms Edouard Mendy 'Ready to Start' Club World Cup Final

23 minutes ago
imago1008306248h
News

'We Expect a Very Difficult Game' - Zsolt Low Delivers Verdict on Palmeiras

25 minutes ago
imago1008858324h
News

'We Hope he Can Come' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Thomas Tuchel

56 minutes ago
imago1006845443h
News

Zsolt Low Provides Chelsea Team News Ahead of Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy 'Just Happy to Be at Chelsea' Following AFCON Triumph

2 hours ago
imago1009585779h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Resume Antonio Rudiger Contract Talks

2 hours ago
imago1006751991h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Believe Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Be Spains First Choice Goalkeeper

3 hours ago