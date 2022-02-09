'He Fought Very Hard' - Zsolt Low Praises Romelu Lukaku After Goal Against Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has praised Romelu Lukaku after his goal against Al Hilal on Wednesday night in the Club World Cup.

The Blues beat their Saudi Arabian opponents 1-0 thanks to the Belgian striker's goal in the first half of the game.

Victory in the United Arab Emirates will now see Chelsea play Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the competition on Saturday.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to the media after the result, via Football.London, Low praised the striker for his performance in Abu Dhabi as the west London side reach another final.

"Everyone's very happy he scored. He fought very hard and tried hard in the last game. That's why we give him the chance all the time. We hoped for a bit of luck to score today. He's very happy, we're very happy and hope he continues and scores in the final."

He also spoke on the influence Kai Havertz had in the goal, with the German assisting his Belgian teammate: "Kai had a good training week so that's why we decided to let him play.

"He did his job very good, he had some dangerous situations and worked hard to close down spaces. He had a good game."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea had to work hard against Al Hilal to secure their semi-final victory, even though they dominated the game in terms of possession and chances created.

Havertz's cross into the box was headed down into the path of Lukaku, who then fired home from close range to set up the final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

