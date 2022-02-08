Skip to main content
Zsolt Low Praises 'Very Good Coach' Leonardo Jardim Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Clash vs Al Hilal

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has heaped praise on Al Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim ahead of the Blues' Club World Cup semi-final against the Saudi Arabian side.

Thomas Tuchel will not be present at the match after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Therefore, Low took on media duties and praised the opposition boss Jardim when speaking to the press, via football.london.

imago1004602166h

Speaking on Chelsea's favourite tag, he said: "We have to take the role after winning the Champions League. We know we're a good team and play a good game but Al Hilal are very good, with an experienced coach from some big clubs."

Read More

He then continued to praise former Monaco boss Jardim, who was previously linked to Chelsea.

"He's a very good coach, a very good team. We take the role as favourite but for sure it can be a difficult game tomorrow."

The assistant coach then continued to heap praise on the opposition, who came out 6-1 victors against Al Jizira in the previous round of the competition.

"We know Al Hilal, we watched the game on Sunday with the coaching staff. We saw two very good teams with a lot of quality. They came better into the game and in the end it was a big win for them. We know they won the Asia Cup a lot of times. It's a very good team, we know a lot of players." he concluded.

Low will be hoping that his side can produce a good result in the absence of Tuchel, who could return for the final or third placed match on Saturday.

