'Take the Last Decision Tomorrow' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Mason Mount

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has provided an injury update on Mason Mount ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final tie against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

The Blues attacker was substituted off the pitch in extra time against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and was not initially involved in training when they arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

However he remains as part of the 23 man squad who will represent Chelsea in Abu Dhabi for the tournament.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture Low, who is filling in for the absent Thomas Tuchel, provided an update on the injury status of Mount.

"Mason is getting better and better every team. We'll see how he moves and feels today, take the last decision tomorrow. We had a hard cup game with 120 minutes and a long trip here.

"We have to use the first two days to recover and slowly today we are prepared for a good session and game.

"The four hour time difference, players couldn't sleep very well, they need this time to play the game. We have the same possibility as Al Hilal tomorrow."

Low was on media duties for the club due to Tuchel testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup clash against Plymouth, and he has therefore been unable to travel with the squad as of yet.

His assistant said: "Thomas will follow the government rules, get tested every day and we hope the next will be negative so he can travel as fast as possible and enjoy the group and the team.

"We hope but we have texts, phone calls, video calls and give him the feeling he's with us. We need his absolute support. Twenty four hours he is there."

