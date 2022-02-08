'Very Good Team' - Zsolt Low Provides Chelsea Assessment on Al Hilal Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

Skip to main content
Zsolt Low Provides Chelsea Assessment on Al Hilal Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has provided his assessment on the Blues' Club World Cup semi-final opponents Al Hilal.

Low will be one of the coaches in charge of the team on Wednesday, with Thomas Tuchel missing out on the trip after testing positive for Covid-19.

 Speaking to the press via football.london, Low admitted that Chelsea's opponents are a 'very good team'.

imago1006845443h

He said: "We know Al Hilal, we watched the game on Sunday with the coaching staff. We saw two very good teams with a lot of quality. 

"They came better into the game (against Al Jazira) and in the end it was a big win for them. We know they won the Asia Cup a lot of times. It's a very good team, we know a lot of players."

Read More

The Hungarian coach continued to name players that Chelsea are familiar with from their time in the Champions League and Premier League.

imago1004494495h

"They have players from different situations. Marega from Porto we know fro mthe Champions League. We know Ighalo from Watford in England. They have good quality up front, can score a lot of goals. We expected a difficult game tomorrow," he continued.

The Blues know that victory will see them reach the final, like they did in 2012 before falling to defeat to Corinthians.

It remains to be seen as to whether Tuchel will return for the final match, whether that is to play for the trophy or in the third placed game.

