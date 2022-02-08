'Arrive Probably Later Today or Tomorrow' - Zsolt Low Provides Edouard Mendy Chelsea Return Date

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zsolt Low Provides Edouard Mendy Return Date Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has provided a return date for Edouard Mendy as they prepare for their participation in the Club World Cup. 

The Blues goalkeeper has been absent from the team since the beginning of January as he has been on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations. 

He is set to rejoin his teammates this week having beaten Egypt in the final on Sunday, with the 29-year-old saving a penalty in the shootout. 

imago1006845443h

Speaking to the media ahead of their semi-final against Al Hilal, Low revealed when Mendy is expected to return to the Chelsea first team.

"Mendy will arrive probably later today or tomorrow and we'll see how tired he is. He has to arrive first, we have to check him and talk to him. We'll see if it's possible he plays, maybe."

Read More

He was unable to confirm which goalkeeper will start on Wednesday but praised both Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga: "We have two amazing goalkeepers. Mendy made a fantastic performance to win the Africa Cup and be best goalkeeper but Kepa does an amazing job with us here.

"In last game he (Kepa) saved an important penalty and is in good shape. We'll have talks with the goalkeeping coaches before deciding."

imago1009634699h

Low was filling in for manager Thomas Tuchel on media duties, with the latter testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

He is not yet with the squad as a result, but Chelsea are believed to 'make every possible accommodation' to help get him to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009634632h
News

'Arrive Probably Later Today or Tomorrow' - Zsolt Low Provides Edouard Mendy Chelsea Return Date

1 minute ago
imago1009394782h
News

'Take the Last Decision Tomorrow' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Mason Mount

20 minutes ago
imago1006845443h
News

Full Chelsea Team News for Club World Cup Tie Against Al Hilal

38 minutes ago
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Chelsea to 'Make Every Possible Accommodation' to Send Thomas Tuchel to the Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009092727h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009014856h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Wanted Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Before Niklas Sule Signing

2 hours ago
imago1009092747h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen's Transfers From Chelsea to Barcelona 'Practically Done'

2 hours ago
imago1009014624h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Named in Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Despite Covid-19 Absence

3 hours ago