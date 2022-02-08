'Arrive Probably Later Today or Tomorrow' - Zsolt Low Provides Edouard Mendy Chelsea Return Date

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has provided a return date for Edouard Mendy as they prepare for their participation in the Club World Cup.

The Blues goalkeeper has been absent from the team since the beginning of January as he has been on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

He is set to rejoin his teammates this week having beaten Egypt in the final on Sunday, with the 29-year-old saving a penalty in the shootout.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of their semi-final against Al Hilal, Low revealed when Mendy is expected to return to the Chelsea first team.

"Mendy will arrive probably later today or tomorrow and we'll see how tired he is. He has to arrive first, we have to check him and talk to him. We'll see if it's possible he plays, maybe."

He was unable to confirm which goalkeeper will start on Wednesday but praised both Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga: "We have two amazing goalkeepers. Mendy made a fantastic performance to win the Africa Cup and be best goalkeeper but Kepa does an amazing job with us here.

"In last game he (Kepa) saved an important penalty and is in good shape. We'll have talks with the goalkeeping coaches before deciding."

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Low was filling in for manager Thomas Tuchel on media duties, with the latter testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

He is not yet with the squad as a result, but Chelsea are believed to 'make every possible accommodation' to help get him to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament.

