'Every Day we Wait for it' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Thomas Tuchel Amid Chelsea Absence

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has provided an update on manager Thomas Tuchel after his recent absence from the team.

The Blues' boss tested positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, meaning he has been unable to travel with his squad to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He has been self isolating since then and could regroup with his players and staff at some point this week.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to the media after their 1-0 win against Al Hilal on Wednesday night, via Football.London, Low provided an update on Tuchel and his current situation.

"We hope Thomas can travel as soon as possible. As i said before he'll follow government rules.

"He's in isolation now and doing a covid PCR test every day. Once he tests negative it opens the possibility to travel. Every day we wait for it. We wish he can come to enjoy the final."

It was recently revealed that Chelsea will do their best to 'make every possible accommodation' to get their manager to the Club World Cup as they look to win the trophy for the first time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game against Al Hilal, smashing home form close range after Kai Havertz's cross was headed into the path of the Belgian striker in the first half.

Victory against their Saudi Arabian opponents means they will play Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the tournament on Saturday evening.

