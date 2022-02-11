'I Don't Want to Talk About What's Happened' - Zsolt Low Refuses to Comment on Hakim Ziyech's Morocco Retirement

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has refused to comment on Hakim Ziyech's recent decision to retire from the Morocco national team.

The Blues attacker made 40 appearances for his country, scoring 17 goals in the process.

However, it is believed that he has had a falling out with the manager and he will no longer feature for Morocco on international duty.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of their Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, via Football.London, Low did not want to comment on the situation regarding Ziyech.

"I don't want to talk about what's happened with the national team. It's something Hakim and the national coach has to clear.

"For Chelsea we are very happy. He's in good mood and fully focused on the game. He had a good performance in the first game.

"We feel he's happy and free. He thinks about the national team but it's not our problem to deal with it. From the club side we see him focused. We can count on him."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have been in the United Arab Emirates this week as they participate in the Club World Cup for the second time.

They beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday evening, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's goal in the first half.

The European Champions will now face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday as they look to win the trophy for the first time.

Corinthians beat them 1-0 the last time they featured in the final, so they will be looking to make amends this time round.

