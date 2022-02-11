Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zsolt Low Refuses to Comment on Hakim Ziyech's Retirement From Morocco Team

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has refused to comment on Hakim Ziyech's recent decision to retire from the Morocco national team.

The Blues attacker made 40 appearances for his country, scoring 17 goals in the process.

However, it is believed that he has had a falling out with the manager and he will no longer feature for Morocco on international duty.

imago1004494714h

Speaking to the media ahead of their Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, via Football.London, Low did not want to comment on the situation regarding Ziyech.

"I don't want to talk about what's happened with the national team. It's something Hakim and the national coach has to clear. 

"For Chelsea we are very happy. He's in good mood and fully focused on the game. He had a good performance in the first game. 

Read More

"We feel he's happy and free. He thinks about the national team but it's not our problem to deal with it. From the club side we see him focused. We can count on him."

imago1009359740h

Chelsea have been in the United Arab Emirates this week as they participate in the Club World Cup for the second time.

They beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday evening, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's goal in the first half.

The European Champions will now face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday as they look to win the trophy for the first time.

Corinthians beat them 1-0 the last time they featured in the final, so they will be looking to make amends this time round.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009579553h
News

'I Don't Want to Talk About What's Happened' - Zsolt Low Refuses to Comment on Hakim Ziyech's Morocco Retirement

27 seconds ago
imago1009585795h
News

Jorginho Admits Chelsea Would Benefit From Thomas Tuchel Boost if He Joins Club World Cup Camp

30 minutes ago
imago0012139848h
News

'It's a Long Time Ago' - Zsolt Low Plays Down Corinthians Loss Ahead of Palmeiras

52 minutes ago
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Zsolt Low Confirms Edouard Mendy 'Ready to Start' Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1008306248h
News

'We Expect a Very Difficult Game' - Zsolt Low Delivers Verdict on Palmeiras

1 hour ago
imago1008858324h
News

'We Hope he Can Come' - Zsolt Low Provides Update on Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1006845443h
News

Zsolt Low Provides Chelsea Team News Ahead of Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy 'Just Happy to Be at Chelsea' Following AFCON Triumph

2 hours ago