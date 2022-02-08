'It Can Be a Difficult Game' - Zsolt Low Responds to Claims Chelsea Are Favourites to Win Club World Cup

Skip to main content
Zsolt Low Responds to Chelsea's 'Favourites' Tag in Club World Cup

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has responded to claims that his side are the favourites to win the Club World Cup. 

The Blues will face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday having won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto. 

It will be the second time the west London side have featured in the tournament, losing in the final against Corinthians the last time out in 2012. 

imago0031811661h

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, via Football.London, Low shared his thoughts on claims that Chelsea are the favourites to win the trophy.

"We have to take the role after winning the Champions League. We know we're a good team and play a good game but Al Hilal are very good, with an experienced coach from some big clubs. 

Read More

"He's a very good coach, a very good team. We take the role as favourite but for sure it can be a difficult game tomorrow."

Low has filled in for Thomas Tuchel for media duties as the latter tested positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

imago1009566339h

He spoke about their hopes of being able to send the manager to the United Arab Emirates to regroup with his squad: "Thomas will follow the government rules, get tested every day and we hope the next will be negative so he can travel as fast as possible and enjoy the group and the team.

"We hope but we have texts, phone calls, video calls and give him the feeling he's with us. We need his absolute support. Twenty four hours he is there."

