Zsolt Low Reveals Chelsea Have Experience Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has revealed that the Blues have experience on their side ahead of the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Following a 1-0 victory over Al Hilal on Wednesday, Thomas Tuchel's men will play in the final on Saturday.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Low opened up on how Chelsea could have the advantage ahead of the Saturday's clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about facing Palmeiras, Low said: "Before we travel we watched a video of them leaving training to come here. We see a lot of pictures and videos of how fans celebrate and support the team. It's amazing.

"They have amazing supporters for sure. In the final 10, 15000 will be here maybe. I expect a big atmosphere but we are used to that from big Champions League games, big finals.

"We're prepared for it. I expect a good atmosphere."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Romelu Lukaku's first half striker saw Chelsea come away with a place in the final as they look to win the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Back in 2012, a side managed by Rafa Benitez fell to defeat in the final at the hands of a Brazilian team, Corinthians.

Cesar Azpilicueta is the only player in the Chelsea squad to have featured that day and will be determined to put the past behind him as he looks to complete his trophy collection in Abu Dhabi on the weekend.

