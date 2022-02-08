'We Have Good Conversation' - Zsolt Low Reveals Communication With Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has revealed the communication between him and Thomas Tuchel as they prepare for their participation in the Club World Cup.

The Blues' manager has been unable to travel to the United Arab Emirates with his squad after testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Low has been filling in for him whilst he awaits his return to the team, with Arno Michels leading the side in training and against Plymouth.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of their semi-final against Al Hilal on Wednesday, Low revealed that he has been in communication with Tuchel despite him being absent from their training camp.

"We are constantly in contact with Thomas. We're using video calling all the time. We change our ideas a lot of times in the day. We have good conversation to make it like he is here with us together."

He was also able to provide some information on when the manager may be able to regroup with his players and staff in the United Arab Emirates: "Thomas will follow the government rules, get tested every day and we hope the next will be negative so he can travel as fast as possible and enjoy the group and the team.

"We hope but we have texts, phone calls, video calls and give him the feeling he's with us. We need his absolute support. Twenty four hours he is there."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea last featured in the Club World Cup in 2012 but lost to Corinthians in the final.

It will be the fifth different competition they compete in during February with the Blues also playing in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube