Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zsolt Low Reveals Importance of Club World Cup for Chelsea Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has revealed the importance of the Blues winning the Club World Cup ahead of their semi final against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

A win will see Chelsea face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Low has admitted that it is important for the Blues to win the competition.

imago1007018681h

He said: "It is for everybody. We're here to win trophies. It's important."

The Hungarian coach then continued to highight the importance of the competition to one player in particular before reflecting on a potential final against Palmeiras.

"Thiago Silva especially knows how important it is," he continued.

Read More

"We've seen pictures and videos from how Palmeiras travelled to try and energise their team before travelling. We absolutely know how important this tournament is to win."

Palmeiras came out 2-0 victors over Al Ahly to set up a final clash against either Chelsea or Al Hilal on Saturday.

imago1008858324h

The Blues will be keen to make the final and lift the trophy, having missed out on it to another Brazilian side, Corinthians, back in 2012.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also determined to win the trophy as the only player part of the 2012 losing squad.

"We lost in 2012 and maybe sometiems in Europe there's a different perception of what tournament is but we're against chmpions of other continents. We have a huge motivation. Hopefully we can win it." he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008597979h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Importance of Club World Cup for Chelsea Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

47 seconds ago
imago0035198982h
News

Hakim Ziyech Makes Shock Decision as He Retires From Morocco National Duty After AFCON Snub

30 minutes ago
imago1008120932h (1)
News

Watch: Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell Join Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009393752h (1)
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Message to Blues Youngsters Ahead of Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1006845443h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel 'Struggles With Emotions' Watching Chelsea at Home During Covid-19 Isolation

2 hours ago
imago1007018681h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Petr Cech Role Amid Thomas Tuchel Absence

12 hours ago
imago1009559199h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Comment on Chelsea Future Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

12 hours ago
imago1009092747h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Determination to Lift Club World Cup to Complete Chelsea Trophy Collection

13 hours ago