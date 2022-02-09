Zsolt Low Reveals Importance of Club World Cup for Chelsea Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has revealed the importance of the Blues winning the Club World Cup ahead of their semi final against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

A win will see Chelsea face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Low has admitted that it is important for the Blues to win the competition.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "It is for everybody. We're here to win trophies. It's important."

The Hungarian coach then continued to highight the importance of the competition to one player in particular before reflecting on a potential final against Palmeiras.

"Thiago Silva especially knows how important it is," he continued.

"We've seen pictures and videos from how Palmeiras travelled to try and energise their team before travelling. We absolutely know how important this tournament is to win."

Palmeiras came out 2-0 victors over Al Ahly to set up a final clash against either Chelsea or Al Hilal on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues will be keen to make the final and lift the trophy, having missed out on it to another Brazilian side, Corinthians, back in 2012.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also determined to win the trophy as the only player part of the 2012 losing squad.

"We lost in 2012 and maybe sometiems in Europe there's a different perception of what tournament is but we're against chmpions of other continents. We have a huge motivation. Hopefully we can win it." he said.

