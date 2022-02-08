Skip to main content
Zsolt Low Reveals Petr Cech Role Amid Thomas Tuchel Absence

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has revealed Petr Cech's important role at the club as they compete in the Club World Cup during Thomas Tuchel's absence.

The Blues boss has not travelled to Abu Dhabi as he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the press in his absence, via football.london, coach Low has revealed that Cech has stepped up to help out with the team.

imago1009379984h (3)

Read More

He revealed: "It's a big challenge but we have a very good structure club with Chelsea. Petr Cech supports us well when Thomas is not here. We have a good medical staff, team management. We have a lot of support. And a lot of video calls with Thomas. 

"He'll support us as best he can and give us every day preparation in meetings. In the next days there's the possibility to talk to the team."

It was later reported that Cech led the team talk before training ahead of the clash on Wednesday, stepping up in Tuchel's absence.

Cech has been complimentary of Tuchel in the past, saying: "He is open minded, he is a good listener, a good communicator, and he has a very good sense of humour! He likes to joke and make a good atmosphere around the place. Any group needs people like that, but he is a hard worker and makes sure the team is ready every day so they can perform at the highest level. That counts the most."

imago1007018681h
