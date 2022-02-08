'All the Time Have Phone Contact' - Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Role in Club World Cup Preparations

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has revealed the role Thomas Tuchel plays in their side's Club World Cup preparations this week.

The Blues manager has recently been absent from the squad due to him testing positive for Covid-19 before their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

He is therefore having to self isolate and has been unable to travel to the United Arab Emirates with his squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of their semi-final match against Al Hilal, via Football.London, Low revealed what Tuchel has done so far to help with preparations whilst he remains at home, and away from his Blues in Abu Dhabi.

"We have meetings with an alarm call. If we need him at 6am, we need him at 6am and we are training in the afternoon so Thomas is already awake.

"Maybe he can connect with the team. In the hotel is a bit easier with the connection. Maybe here in the dressing room can be more difficult.

"We all the time have phone contact also during the game so he can analyse and try to translate to the team."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are believed to be ensuring that they will 'make every possible accommodation' to help get Tuchel to his squad, with Low adding: "He'll follow the government rules, get tested every day and we hope the next will be negative so he can travel as fast as possible and enjoy the group and the team.

"We hope but we have texts, phone calls, video calls and give him the feeling he's with us. We need his absolute support. Twenty four hours he is there."

