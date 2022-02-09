Skip to main content
Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel 'Struggles With Emotions' Watching Chelsea at Home During Covid-19 Isolation

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has admitted that Thomas Tuchel struggles with his emotions when watching his side at home whilst he is isolating with Covid-19.

The Blues boss tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday and did not travel with his team to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Low has revealed that his boss struggles with his emotions when watching Chelsea from his sofa.

imago1007018681h

When asked about Tuchel's emotions watching from home, Low joked: "I don't watch our games together at home so I don't know.

Read More

"It can be very difficult for him to sit in front of the TV with all the emotions. Thomas is the coach who likes to be with team with energy. It's for him a new challenge also. He has to deal with it. 

"Petr is all the time with us. He was an amazing player, now an amazing sports director. He has a very good feel and when we need him he steps up. He doesn't want to disturb and be part of every meeting but he is giving us some support."

imago1008597979h

The Blues face Al Hilal on Wednesday without Tuchel but he will be looking to return for the final match of the Club World Cup, whether that be the final or a third placed play-off on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to add the trophy to their cabinet for the first time in their history.

imago1006845443h
Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel 'Struggles With Emotions' Watching Chelsea at Home During Covid-19 Isolation

