'Palmeiras is a Very Very Big Team' - Zsolt Low Comments on Chelsea's Club World Cup Final Opponents

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has shared his thoughts on Palmeiras as they prepare for the Club World Cup final.

The Blues defeated Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to get to the last stage of the competition, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

It will be the second time Chelsea have played in such a match, having lost to Corinthians in their previous final in the tournament in 2012.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the match, via Football.London, Low commented on his side's opponents for their clash on Saturday.

"Palmeiras is a very very big team with a good European coach. We expect a very hard game in the final with a lot of spectators from Brazil.

"Like today it will feel like an away game. That makes things more difficult but we're ready to play the final. We're here to win it."

He also spoke on what some of Chelsea's Brazilian players have said about Palmeiras: "I think that we are well prepared for this tournament and final. The most important thing is we play a little bit more free in the final with better rhythm.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

"The game today was good to play first time in this stadium, to acclimatise. We know they are a very big club in Brazil. They have a lot of good players. In the next days we'll analyse their videos. We'll be well prepared."

The Blues dominated the game in terms of chances and possession, with Lukaku's first half goal proving to be enough to send his side to the final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube