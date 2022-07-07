Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Are Interested in USMNT & Barcelona Right-Back Sergino Dest

Chelsea are apparently looking to bring in Barcelona's Sergino Dest as they risk losing César Azpilicueta this summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel is currently very lightweight in defence for next season. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are his only full-backs who will definitely be at the club next season.

Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both linked with a move to Barcelona this summer and the Spanish duo are both reportedly pushing for the transfer.

Sergino Dest

With that in mind, the Blues will need some competent back-ups as it was an issue they struggled with last season when James and Chilwell picked up injuries.

Now, it looks like Todd Boehly wants to bring in one of the most highly rated American full-backs to Stamford Bridge this summer transfer window.

Sergino Dest

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, via Reshad Rahman, Chelsea are now showing an interest in American right-back Dest.

Barcelona bought the 19-year-old full-back from Ajax in 2020 for £19m but his career hasn't gone to plan since joining the Catalonian side.

Towards the end of the season, veteran right-back Dani Alves ended up taking his position in Xavi's side.

Reports from Spain have previously claimed that Dest would be interested in a move and that Xavi would also sanction the transfer.

