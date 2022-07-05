Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea to Agree £45M Fee With Manchester City for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are hopeful about completing a deal to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling before flying out to America this weekend.

It looks like Chelsea are about to complete their first signing of the summer transfer window.

No, it's not Raphinha, Jules Kounde or Matthijs De Ligt who the Blues have been linked with for months, instead, it's Sterling.

Raheem Sterling

Unlike other deals, there haven't been many hiccups regarding the England international joining Thomas Tuchel's side this summer.

It's been pretty smooth sailing and all that is left to agree on is a fee with the current Premier League champions.

Recent reports have claimed that Sterling is keen on a move back to London and that he's already spoken to Tuchel about what his role will be next season.

Now, The Telegraph are reporting that after positive talks, Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a fee with Manchester City for Sterling, which will most likely top £45 million.

Raheem Sterling
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also states that Chelsea want this deal to be done before Tuchel's side fly out to the USA for their pre-season tour.

Hopefully this deal can happen as soon as possible because currently, Tuchel doesn't know what team he's going to be playing next season.

The earlier these new signings come in the better, something Todd Boehly will definitely be aware of.

Read More Chelsea News

De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have a 5-Year Contract Ready for Matthijs de Ligt to Sign Despite Bayern Munich’s Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
imago0162052971h
News

Chelsea Well-Represented at Pride In London Occasion As The Event Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

By Kieran Neller11 hours ago
Pulisic USA
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Ask For Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic In Matthijs de Ligt Discussions

By Stephen Smith13 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt 'Wants' To Join FC Bayern Munich

By Stephen Smith15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Be' Willing To Join Chelsea, Who Are Yet To Make An Offer

By Stephen Smith15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Marketing Tool’ - Pundit Explains Why Chelsea Want to Sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis16 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘It Looks Like Will Happen’ - Pundit Has ‘Heard’ That Raheem Sterling Will Join Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis17 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Transfer News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Trying to Secure Chelsea Transfer Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic For The Blues

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago