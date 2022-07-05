Report: Chelsea to Agree £45M Fee With Manchester City for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are hopeful about completing a deal to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling before flying out to America this weekend.

It looks like Chelsea are about to complete their first signing of the summer transfer window.

No, it's not Raphinha, Jules Kounde or Matthijs De Ligt who the Blues have been linked with for months, instead, it's Sterling.

Unlike other deals, there haven't been many hiccups regarding the England international joining Thomas Tuchel's side this summer.

It's been pretty smooth sailing and all that is left to agree on is a fee with the current Premier League champions.

Recent reports have claimed that Sterling is keen on a move back to London and that he's already spoken to Tuchel about what his role will be next season.

Now, The Telegraph are reporting that after positive talks, Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a fee with Manchester City for Sterling, which will most likely top £45 million.

The report also states that Chelsea want this deal to be done before Tuchel's side fly out to the USA for their pre-season tour.

Hopefully this deal can happen as soon as possible because currently, Tuchel doesn't know what team he's going to be playing next season.

The earlier these new signings come in the better, something Todd Boehly will definitely be aware of.

