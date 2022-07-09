Skip to main content

Report: 20 ‘Top Clubs’ Are Interested in Chelsea Target Matheus Nunes

Chelsea seem to be targeting Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes this summer but it looks like they're not alone in the race for his signature.

So far this summer, Chelsea seem to be linked with at least one player in every position on the pitch.

The Blues desperately need at least two centre-backs, they could also do with a backup left-back and right-back and talks of bringing two wingers in also seem to be fairly reliable.

Matheus Nunes

However, one position that fans thought Chelsea weren't going to strengthen this summer was the midfield.

Despite this, the Blues have been linked with a few midfielders this transfer window, with the most talk being around Sporting's Matheus Nunes.

Matheus Nunes

Earlier this month, Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Thomas Tuchel's side are willing to present a deal worth €45million + €5million in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Now, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, via Blue_Footy, has confirmed the Blues' interest by saying that Chelsea are one of the most interested clubs in signing him this summer.

However, Plettenberg also reported that at least 15-20 'top clubs' have also asked the Portuguese side about signing him this summer.

