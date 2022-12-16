2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Team Of The Tournament
The Qatar World Cup will certainly be remembered as one of the best of all time in terms of what happened on the pitch. It had it all, and the final is the icing on the cake between Argentina and France on Sunday.
Individual players have stood out throughout the tournament, and we're going to give our take on who the best ones were.
Team Of The Tournament:
GK: Yassine Bonou
RB: Achraf Hakimi
CB: Josko Gvardiol
CB: Nicolas Otamendi
LB: Theo Hernandez
CM: Sofyan Amrabat
CM: Antoine Griezmann
CM: Azzedine Ounahi
RW: Lionel Messi
LW: Kylian Mbappe
ST: Olivier Giroud
Of course everyone will have their own ideas, but it would be hard to leave some of them players out. Yassine Bounou was first class for Morocco, as were Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi.
For France, Griezmann has been a revelation in midfield. The Atletico star is arguably the most important player in the French team.
Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be battling it out on Sunday for not only the World Cup, but the title of the tournaments best player too. Whoever wins the game will be expected to be crowned the MVP.
A tournament for the ages, and one we may look back on in years time with fond memories. Roll on USA 2026!
