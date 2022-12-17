2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi can cement himself as the greatest player of all time on Sunday if he beats a French team lead by Kylian Mbappe. The whole world will be watching the clash.

France are the reigning Champions, and they beat Argentina on their way to that trophy in 2018. Argentina will be hoping to exact revenge, and do what they failed to do in 2014 against Germany.

We have all the information about where you can watch the game below.

Argentina in preparations for the game. IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland:

The game kick's off in Qatar at 10pm local time, and will be broadcast on the following platforms in the UK & Ireland from 7pm, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, BBC One and RTE 2.

United States

In the United States, the game will be live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT) on the following platforms, Sling, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Networks.

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

