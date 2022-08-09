Skip to main content

‘A Risk’ - Pundit Doesn’t Think Chelsea Should Sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie thinks Chelsea should avoid signing Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

So far this summer, Chelsea have lost two of their out-and-out number nines. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The only real striker that Thomas Tuchel has left is Kai Havertz and he's more of a false nine.

Todd Boehly seems to be focusing on the Wesley Fofana deal at the moment but the Blues have still been linked with a striker during the past couple of weeks.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a player not many people thought Chelsea would be after, he been linked with a shock move to Stamford Bridge.

However, not everyone is sold on the signing and the fact that he's only just joined Barcelona in January is also another issue.

When speaking to Football Insider, Frank McAvennie was asked whether Auba would be a good fit for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side: "No.

“Listen he’s scoring goals for Barcelona but he didn’t do much at Arsenal so why is he going to do it at Chelsea?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

He didn’t like Arsenal and they had some decent players when he was there.

You can’t keep moving. I think Aubameyang is a risk. He’s a good player and Barcelona got the proper Aubameyang who’s scoring goals.

All of a sudden why is he wanting to move again? Why would you want to leave Barcelona to go to Chelsea unless there’s a problem. I would be sceptical of bringing him in to Chelsea.

