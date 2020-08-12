AC Milan and Chelsea have opened talks regarding midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from AS Monaco back in 2017 under Antonio Conte, but failed to impress despite making 29 appearances in the league and was subsequently loaned out following Maurizio Sarri's arrival.

Since then, he has spent time on loan at both AC Milan and back at AS Monaco where Chelsea initially signed him from.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Milan and Chelsea have opened talks about a deal for the Frenchman with the Italian side willing to make an opening offer of €3 million to take him on loan for the season, whilst including a €35 million option-to-buy clause in the agreement.

Bakayoko is believed to be wanting a return to the Rossoneri and is prepared to take a 50 per cent pay cut from €6 million to €3 million per season to make the move happen.

Chelsea initially were prepared to sell the 25-year-old for £20 million this summer, as Milan were only keen to pay £13.5 million.

However with the financial pressured clubs are facing following the pandemic, Chelsea may see this is as the best opportunity to offload the midfielder and will hope that he enjoys a successful season in the Serie A to be sold next summer.

He won't be the only one who will be exiting Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to continue to have a clear-out in west London to shape his squad in the best way possible to make the push to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

