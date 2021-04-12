AC Milan close in on permanent deal for Fikayo Tomori after finding way to fund Chelsea defender

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori is closing in on a permanent move to AC Milan this summer after they hatched a plan to afford the pre-agreed fee with the Blues.

Tomori joined the Rossoneri back in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, but the two clubs agreed on an initial £25 million option-to-buy fee which would be included in the deal.

The 23-year-old has since impressed at the San Siro displacing club captain Alessio Romagnoli in the side.

He is now expected to stay with the Italian side permanently with Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, stating Milan ‘will do everything to redeem’ Tomori this summer because they ‘intend to exercise the option as the whole club is satisfied with how Tomori has integrated’ the team.

There were question marks over how Milan would afford the move with directors Paulo Maldini and Ricky Massara claiming it was a 'high buy price' but as per the report from Italy, they have found a solution to afford the pre-agreed figure.

Milan 'are planning to use' the extra money from securing Champions League qualification to trigger the buy-out clause.

Stefano Pioli confirmed Milan's intentions at the weekend of keeping Tomori at the club beyond the summer.

"We are so happy with Tomori, our plan with him is so clear. We want to confirm Fikayo and our plan is to keep him next season. Let’s see what happens with Chelsea."



