AC Milan closing in on loan deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 23-year-old is set to join the Serie A outfit until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal.

As per Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are progressing and Milan are hoping to secure a deal in the next few days for Tomori.

The deal will include an option to buy worth around £26.7 million which Milan can activate at the end of the loan deal.

Milan are 'pushing closer' to a deal as per sources in Italy, after Chelsea gave the green light for Tomori to depart temporarily.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted Tomori still has a long-term future at the club even if he goes out on loan.

"He absolutely has a long-term future," said Lampard as quoted by football.london.

"We will see if and when he goes out on loan. I took him on loan to Derby and he was one of the best players in the Championships.

"There is a long-term plan for Fikayo in my head and if he goes out on loan it will be to enhance his personal development and come back as a better player."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube