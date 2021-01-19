AC Milan director Paulo Maldini heaps praise on Fikayo Tomori as deal nears completion

AC Milan director Paulo Maldini has spoken highly of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as the 23-year-old nears a loan move [with an option to buy] worth €30 million till June to the Italian giants.

A switch to Milan for Tomori is imminent and will be made official soon, as per Italian journalist Pietro Balzano Prota.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Maldini said: "We wanted Fikayo Tomori last summer also, he's always been one of our targets. He's perfect for our squad, we're working on the last details"

Tomori will finally get his move away from Stamford Bridge after being left on the fringes of the first-team this season.

Minutes have been hard to come by for the Chelsea academy product this campaign, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a stable partnership at the heart of the defence.

Milan were 'pushing closer' to a deal in the past few days as per sources in Italy, after Chelsea gave the green light for Tomori to depart temporarily.

The Englishman's minutes for the Blues were largely restricted to cup competitions this season, having not made a single Premier League start this campaign.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had previously confirmed that Tomori was likely to head out on loan this month, but refused to confirm the full details of a potential move away.

On been quizzed about the details of the deal, Lampard said: "There is no detail on what the reports that I've read, they are not to be confirmed."

Though he trained with the Chelsea squad on Monday, Tomori is due to fly to Milan and complete a medical before the move is made official.

