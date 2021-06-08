AC Milan Eyeing Triple Move for Tomori, Giroud & Ziyech

The Italian side appear to be loving the crop of players coming through in west London.

AC Milan are targeting a triple move for Chelsea trio Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The summer transfer window is set to open and it's expected to be a busy market of both incomings and outgoings at Chelsea if all goes according to plan.

But in terms of exits, Chelsea are set to lose at least one player to AC Milan this summer. Fikayo Tomori is expected to finalise and complete his permanent switch to the San Siro this summer.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy are claiming the Italian club want to bring two further Chelsea players to the Rossoneri.

As per their report, Olivier Giroud is being targeted as is Hakim Ziyech.

Giroud's new deal at Chelsea was only recently confirmed after the club triggered a one-year extension back in April, however his future remains unclear.

Giroud has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan and it appeared it would join on a free transfer once his deal expired at Chelsea at the end of June.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he would welcome the 34-year-old at the Rossoneri, and Giroud responded to talk over his future.

"I like his character and his way of expressing himself and having this outspokenness even if sometimes it's a little violent. It's good, I take it as an additional motivation.

"Today, it is out of the question to talk about my future, Milan is one option among others. Today, there is no question of talking about my future. It's always nice to hear Zlatan say that sort of thing."

