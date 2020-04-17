PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at French outfit AS Monaco for the 2019/20 season and will likely be looking for a permanent move away from Chelsea upon return to west London, after enduring a torrid time in the Premier League.

The French midfielder enjoyed a successful campaign under Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan in 2018/19, and it is claimed that Bakayoko has been 'dreaming' of a return to the Italians, after a permanent move failed to materialise upon the departure of the Italian manager.

The Chelsea loanee was a fan favourite at AC Milan making 31 appearances in Serie A for the club, and had an excellent working relationship with club legend coach Gennaro Gattuso during his time in Italy. Getty Images

However, according to Le10Sport via CalcioMercato, Milan will face competition from Ligue 1 outfit PSG for the French midfielder's signature, with Sporting Director Leonardo keen on pursuing the deal, after personally negotiating to bring Bakayoko to the San Siro back in 2018.

The Parisian club are looking to add to their midfield options, and have been following the 25-year-old's progress during his time in Monaco this season.

Frank Lampard will likely be looking to offload the outcast, after the Chelsea manager decided that he would be surplus to requirements, after failing to impress during pre-season and was subsequently loaned back to his old club.

A move away from Stamford Bridge seems inevitable for the central midfielder, after making only 29 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea already bolster a huge number of options in midfield with: N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Billy Gilmour all competing for a starting berth in Lampard's system.

The club however appear to retain an interest in bringing in further midfield squad depth eyeing a loan move for Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona.

----------

