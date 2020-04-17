Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Report: AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

Ben Davies

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at French outfit AS Monaco for the 2019/20 season and will likely be looking for a permanent move away from Chelsea upon return to west London, after enduring a torrid time in the Premier League.

The French midfielder enjoyed a successful campaign under Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan in 2018/19, and it is claimed that Bakayoko has been 'dreaming' of a return to the Italians, after a permanent move failed to materialise upon the departure of the Italian manager.

tiemoue-bakayoko-ac-milan-2018-19_3ejugworkykb1i6gbam71yi0w
The Chelsea loanee was a fan favourite at AC Milan making 31 appearances in Serie A for the club, and had an excellent working relationship with club legend coach Gennaro Gattuso during his time in Italy.Getty Images

However, according to Le10Sport via CalcioMercato, Milan will face competition from Ligue 1 outfit PSG for the French midfielder's signature, with Sporting Director Leonardo keen on pursuing the deal, after personally negotiating to bring Bakayoko to the San Siro back in 2018.

The Parisian club are looking to add to their midfield options, and have been following the 25-year-old's progress during his time in Monaco this season.

Frank Lampard will likely be looking to offload the outcast, after the Chelsea manager decided that he would be surplus to requirements, after failing to impress during pre-season and was subsequently loaned back to his old club.

A move away from Stamford Bridge seems inevitable for the central midfielder, after making only 29 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea already bolster a huge number of options in midfield with: N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Billy Gilmour all competing for a starting berth in Lampard's system.

The club however appear to retain an interest in bringing in further midfield squad depth eyeing a loan move for Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Matt Debono

Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Matt Debono

Barcelona manager delivers transfer ultimatum to Chelsea amid Philippe Coutinho interest

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Ben Davies

Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Ben Davies

André Onana names preferred transfer destination amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has refused to rule out a move away from Amsterdam this summer, revealing his preferred destination following interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea amid Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to remain at the club despite interest from Spain.

Matt Debono

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic sends message to stay at home

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has sent a message for people to continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Debono

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho swap deal for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer and are looking to include Philippe Coutinho as part of a deal.

Matt Debono