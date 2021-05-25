Sports Illustrated home
AC Milan Hope to Seal Permanent Move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori This Summer

AC Milan are plotting a permanent move for Fikayo Tomori at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who was recently left out of England's provisional 33-man squad for the Euros by Gareth Southgate, has impressed during his loan spell at the Serie A giants.

According to Eurosport, the Rossoneri wish to activate the £25 million option-to-buy clause in the defender's contract after his stellar displays for Stefano Pioli's side.

The Cobham product has featured 17 times for Milan in the Serie A since January.

The report further states that the Englishman is willing to make the switch permanent after gaining regular first-team football in recent months.

Pioli, who has spoken highly of the centre-half's attributes since his arrival to San Siro, has relayed his club's stance on Tomori's future in Italy past this season.

He said: "We want to buy [Fikayo] Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea, our intention is clear and also Fikayo’s decision [staying at Milan]. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season."

Tomori has proven his value after becoming a focal part of the set-up at Milan.

It has been quite the turnaround for Tomori since the start of the campaign, when he was frozen out of the first-team at Stamford Bridge by former Blues boss Frank Lampard.

With Thomas Tuchel reportedly looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, there's a fair chance that the defender may bid farewell to his boyhood club.

The west Londoners have been linked with the likes of José Giménez, Matthijs de Ligt and Marquinhos in recent weeks with the hierarchy keen on bagging silverware next season.

