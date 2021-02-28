AC Milan make decision on Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori's future

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has confirmed they will hold talks with Chelsea at the end of the season regarding the future of defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri in January on an initial six-month loan deal with an option of making his stay in Italy permanent at the end of the season.

Tomori has impressed since his switch to the Serie A and recently admitted himself that he may have a 'fairytale' at the San Siro.

"Everybody would love to live a fairytale, but football and life is not a fairytale. I’m not saying I’m never going to be at Chelsea again. But at this time I’m not a Chelsea player, I’m at Milan and I have to be focused on here and, who knows, I could have a fairytale in Milan."

Milan have been strongly linked in the last couple of weeks that they want to make Tomori's stay permanent with the £25 million option-to-buy fee ready to trigger, however they believe that it is an expensive price tag.

And speaking ahead of their league clash against AS Roma on Sunday, Maldini confirmed they will hold talks with the Blues this summer.

Maldini told Sky in Italy: "Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause.

"The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea's board."

