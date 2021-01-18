NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
AC Milan set to announce Fikayo Tomori arrival - loan move with option to buy to be made official by tomorrow

AC Milan are hoping to close a loan deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori by tomorrow.

Tomori, 23, will finally get his move away from Stamford Bridge after being left on the fringes of the first-team this season.

According to Italian journalist Pietro Balzano Prota, the Italian side are looking to seal a loan switch [with an option to buy] worth €30 million till June by tomorrow with Tomori expected to fly to Milan and complete his medical.

Tomori

Milan were 'pushing closer' to a deal in the past few days as per sources in Italy, after Chelsea gave the green light for Tomori to depart temporarily.

The Englishman's minutes for the Blues were largely restricted to cup competitions this season, having not made a single Premier League this campaign.

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has confirmed that Tomori is still part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "He [Tomori] absolutely has a long-term future [at Chelsea]. We will see if and when he goes out on loan.

"The moment I got close with Fikayo is when I took him on loan to Derby and he was player of the year there and one of the best players in the Championship that year."

A permanent deal at the end of a loan spell would, however, not go down well with the Chelsea supporters, with many believing Tomori has been treated unfairly this season in terms of his lack of selection.

----------

