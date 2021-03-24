AC Milan set to sign Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal - Chelsea won't give discount on £26M deal

AC Milan are ready to land Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis this summer but they will not receive any discount on the previously agreed option-to-buy fee.

Tomori, 23, joined the Rossoneri on loan until the end of the season back in January and has made his mark at the Serie A outfit.

Both clubs agreed a fee of in the region of £25 million, with varying reports on the figure, and Milan are expected to trigger the buy-out clause.

Reports in Italy suggest that Milan are 'fully convinced' on Tomori and will complete a permanent deal for the 23-year-old this summer.

(Photo by Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

And as per Goal, they also claim that the Italian side are keen to finalise a deal but state that Chelsea won't be prepared to move from the £26 million figure they state was agreed back in January.

The report notes that formal talks are yet to begin and that Thomas Tuchel's side are 'reluctant to offer any discounts to a club with ambitions of returning to the top table of European football'.

Chelsea have competition at centre-back and losing Tomori will no doubt be a blow for the Blues, but Tuchel has several other options to select from.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are expected to be offered new deals, as is Thiago Silva who's current contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea are also keen to bring in a new centre-back this summer with Niklas Sule, Ibrahima Konate and Jose Gimenez all linked.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube