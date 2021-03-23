Report: Fikayo Tomori will join AC Milan on permanent deal in summer

AC Milan will reportedly trigger the option-to-buy clause this summer to land Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal.

Tomori, 23, joined the Rossoneri in January on an initial loan until the end of the season, but the deal included an option of making the move permanent for a fee in the region of £25 million at the end of the season.

The England international has flourished in Milan's defence under Stefano Pioli and has impressed everyone at the club.

It remained unclear if Milan would sign Tomori permanently in the summer.

A new report from Sport Mediaset has claimed that the Italian side are now 'fully convinced' and they will activate the buy-out clause this summer to keep Tomori on a permanent basis.

Tomori has benched captain Alessio Romagnoli at the San Siro, highlighting how well he has does since his switch to Serie A in January.

Chelsea were reported to 'already regret' their decision to let Tomori go and if this report is anything to go by, they will be regretting their decision even more with Tomori set to leave the west London outfit for good.

Tomori was recently asked about his future but his focus remained on the pitch until the end of the season.

"At the moment, I’m enjoying being in Milan, playing games and having this experience.

"Whether I’m going to stay here longer or not I don’t know. I try not to think that far ahead. The people who need to think that far ahead will do that and whatever needs to be done will be done.

"There’s still a long way to go in the season but I know that I have it in me to do it.

"Mentally, I was ready to do it and if the opportunity comes at Chelsea, or here, or at another club, or wherever it may be, I’m prepared for it and can learn a lot from it, so it’s an exciting time for myself."

