Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest: Agent Confirms He's Set to Leave Inter

Achraf Hakimi's Agent Provides Major Update On Inter Milan Future Amid Chelsea Interest

Achraf Hakimi is set to leave Inter Milan this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to his agent.

The 22-year-old is one of Inter's star players and could be on the move this summer with the Italian side looking to raise funds to reduce the financial pressures hanging over the club.

Hakimi is wanted in both England and France with both Chelsea and PSG reportedly making offers for the Moroccan, however both have been knocked back. 

Chelsea want a right-sided player this summer and Hakimi could be the man. Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea have been in touch with his agent however not the club. 

However his agent has now confirmed Hakimi is set to be on the move this summer and depart Inter, giving Chelsea the green light to go after their transfer target.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

