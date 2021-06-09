Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest: Blues Make €60M Offer for Inter Defender

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Make €60M Offer for Defender - Club Holding Out for €80M

The transfer window is open and speculation is well underway this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have made their first move for Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Thomas Tuchel is already planning his targets to bring to Stamford Bridge and Hakimi is reported to be on the Blues radar. 

The 22-year-old is also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

sipa_33376720 (1)

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, both Chelsea and PSG have made offers of around €60 million for Hakimi.

Inter are in a position where they need to offload several players this summer due to their poor financial position and Hakimi could be the star to bring in the required revenue. 

Fabrizio Romano also claimed that Chelsea had been in touch with Hakimi's agent in recent days, as Inter hold out for €80 million. 

sipa_33512855 (1)

Di Marzio's report also suggests Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen could be included in a potential deal. 

What Thomas Tuchel has said on new signings this summer

“Two or three could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33655204
Transfer News

Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest: Blues Make €60M Offer for Inter Defender

1002914400
News

Reece James: Chelsea's UCL Glory Greatest Moment Of Career So Far

pjimage (12)
Transfer News

Lazio Targeting 'Dream' Move for Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

sipa_33050344 (1)
Transfer News

Hudson-Odoi Chelsea Future Latest Amid Bayern & Dortmund Links

sipa_32123581
Transfer News

Napoli Establish Contact Over Hakim Ziyech Deal - AC Milan Remain Keen

sipa_33350792 (1)
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Hands Chelsea Boost, Would Welcome Move to Stamford Bridge

sipa_32782026 (1)
Transfer News

Emerson Palmieri Delivers Update On Chelsea Future

sipa_31550791
Transfer News

AC Milan Eyeing Triple Move for Tomori, Giroud & Ziyech