Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest: Blues Yet to Confirm If Official Bid Made

The transfer window has only just opened and things are starting to heat up in west London.

Chelsea's interest in Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi is starting to gain momentum.

The transfer window opened on Wednesday 9 June and strong reports have linked Hakimi with a switch to Chelsea.

It has been reported that Chelsea have made an offer of around £55 million for the 22-year-old, however the Telegraph have stated Chelsea have not confirmed if an official bid has been made yet.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

PSG are heavily linked also with the Moroccan with Inter under pressure to sell the defender due to their financial crisis and needing to raise funds.

Inter value Hakimi in the region of £70 million and are hoping to finalise a transfer by June 30.

Chelsea want a new right-sided player this summer, however it won't be to replace Reece James, who has impressed Thomas Tuchel.

Sipa USA

Inter have been linked with Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

