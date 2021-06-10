Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest: Everything You Need to Know So Far

It's set to be a long summer at Chelsea of transfer reports.

Chelsea's move to try to sign Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi is set to be full of twists and turns this summer.

The 22-year-old is the subject of interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain which has seen both clubs reportedly make €60 million bids this summer for the Moroccan.

However, some sources suggest no official bid has yet been made and the club are yet to confirm if a bid has been lodged.

What are the latest reports surrounding Hakimi?

Gazzetta dello Sport / Italy: Chelsea are reportedly leading the race and are now favourites to sign the Moroccan ahead of PSG. They are now stepping up their pursuit and are expected to improve their offer for the 22-year-old in the coming days.

Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta have been offered as possible players to be included in a deal, but Inter would prefer a cash-only deal.

Football Insider / England: They also report Chelsea are now the favourites having jumped ahead of PSG in the race.

Inter are holding out for a fee of £68.8 million this summer for Hakimi. The report also claims personal terms have already been agreed between Hakimi and Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have reportedly done 'extensive background checks' and are 'convinced he is the ideal fit' for the Blues.

Corriere dello Sport / Italy: Meanwhile another source in Italy claims PSG have agreed terms with the right-back, however nothing has been agreed with Chelsea.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

