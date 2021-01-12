Agent: Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko eyeing permanent move to Napoli

Tiemoue Bakayoko would prefer to stay at Napoli on a permanent basis rather than return to Chelsea in the summer once his loan spell agent, his agent has confirmed.

The 26-year-old joined the Italian side in the summer after it was clear he wasn't going to be in Frank Lampard's plans in west London this season.

Bakayoko's move to Chelsea in 2017 from AS Monaco has been underwhelming to say the least, which has seen him go on loan to both AC Milan and back to AS Monaco.

He netted his first goal for Napoli at the weekend after a last-gasp goal to hand them a 2-1 win against Udinese to send them into sixth.

And his brother and agent Abdoulaye Bakayoko confirmed that staying at Napoli will be a 'priority' come the summer when the Frenchman sorts out his future.

“He is very happy to score his first goal for the club, it’s been a long time since he had scored the last one,” Abdoulaye told Radio Marte. "The goal has boosted his confidence; he always wants to help the team.

“It’s too early to talk about that [a permanent move] there are many things that must be considered.

"He is on loan until the end of the season and he hasn’t talked to the club yet, but staying at Napoli would be a nice opportunity, so we will see.

“He has played for many clubs, but he is happy at Napoli. The results are there and this club would be an ideal option for the future.

“Napoli are title contenders; a positive ending is in everyone’s interest. Napoli will be his priority in June.”

