Emerson Palmieri's agent provides update on Chelsea future

Agent: Chelsea want to cash in on Emerson Palmieri's departure

The agent of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has spoken on the future of his client. 

Emerson has found game time hard to come by this season under Frank Lampard following the arrival on Ben Chilwell in the summer. 

The 26-year-old has only featured once for the Blues in the Premier League this season, and is set to look away for a move in January. 

Frank Lampard has a large squad and will be looking to trim his Chelsea side in the January transfer window.

Inter Milan have showed interest in the Italian but his agent Fernando Garcia says Chelsea won't allow him to leave on a free, confirming that several clubs have enquired about the left-back. 

"Emerson Palmieri to Inter on a free loan? Absolutely not," Garcia told FCInterNews.  

"Chelsea eventually wants to monetise his sale. Not having liquidity is a problem. 

"Some teams have already done some polls, but not I reveal which ones. How much does it cost? We haven't talked about it."

