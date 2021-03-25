NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Agent: Jorginho would consider Napoli return if he leaves Chelsea this summer

Jorginho would consider a return to Napoli if he leaves Chelsea this summer, according to his agent Jorge Santos. 

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli however has been recently linked with a return to Napoli this summer.

He has become a favourite under new head coach Thomas Tuchel which has been recognised by his agent. 

But should Jorginho leave Stamford Bridge this summer, his agent has revealed that a return to Serie A is the most likely destination and they would consider a return to Napoli.

Speaking to Naples-based station Radio Marte, he said: "There are many rumours about that because he did so well at Napoli.

"It's a special moment for him. He is an important player for Chelsea now. However, he is an Italy international, and we are thinking about a return to Serie A if he leaves the Blues.

"If Napoli will make an offer, we'll evaluate it. He had a great time in Naples, and he has many friends over there

"We all know Sarri likes Jorginho, but we need to understand the market and the economic situation. I don't know what's going to happen."

Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2018 under Maurizio Sarri after they beat off stiff competition from Manchester City to land him in a £57 million transfer. 

He has made 126 appearances for the club but with over two years left on his deal, Chelsea would not let the Italian go cheaply.

Tuchel has yet to decide on his plans for the summer, but a new striker and centre-back are on the transfer wishlist for the Blues.

