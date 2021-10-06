Darwin Nuñez's Agent Breaks Silence on Future Amid Chelsea Interest

October 6, 2021
Agent of Benfica Star Breaks Silence on Future Amid Chelsea Interest

Benfica's Darwin Nuñez's agent Edgardo Lasalvia has hinted at his client's future after the winger has been linked with Chelsea in recent days.

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel's side were interested in the youngster but would face competition for his services.

And now, as per FC Inter News via Sport Witness, his agent has made a revelation regarding the 22-year-old's future.

sipa_35329661

“Darwin is ready to play in any team on the globe,” his agent said.

“Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment the head is on continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan national team: this is how important things will come.”

In his two seasons in Portugal, Núñez has scored 20 goals, in a total of 51 appearances, catching the eyes of Chelsea.

sipa_35329858

As well as the Blues it is believed that the likes of PSG, Atletico Madrid and Inter and AC Milan are also keen to pursue the youngster whilst Manchester City are seen as the frontrunners for his signature.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan, has already netted six goals in seven appearances this season, and the Portuguese side are aware that City are interested along with other top European clubs.

Nuñez currently has a buy-out clause of £125 million, but Benfica may be willing to negotiate on the price if there is enough interest in the forward to leave the club in the near future. 

sipa_35329865
