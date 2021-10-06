Agent of Chelsea Target Florian Wirtz Breaks Silence on Bayer Leverkusen Future

Florian Wirtz father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz has given an update on his future at Bayer Leverkusen amid links to Bayern Munich, Chelsea and other clubs across Europe.

The 18-year-old's career is only just beginning. He is the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history and now he is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Chelsea have been reported to be one of the clubs 'regularly watching' the attacking midfielder and his progress. Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Wirtz.

Wirtz is seen as 'untouchable' by Leverkusen. He doesn't have a release clause in his contract which protects the German side.

His valuation, as per Transfermarkt, currently sits at £40.5 million, a hefty fee for a teenager which clearly displays his quality and potential.

The teenager has already made 55 appearances for Leverkusen in all competitions, 42 in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals and racking up 13 assists in the process.

Talk over his future has now surfaced and his father has now commented on the development of his son and client.

What was said?

"Florian is a young player," his father, who acts as his agent told SPORTBILD.

"He still has to grow. It would be wrong to interrupt this process now. Playing at the World Cup 2022 is a nice target. For that Florian has to continue his development in peace."

What else has been said?

Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes also weighed in on Wirtz's future, adding: "He has a long contract until 2026.

"We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him.

"So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player."

