Erik ten Hag: Ajax are ready to lose Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico this summer

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could leave this summer due to his age amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has agreed with the Dutch side, along with Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek, to leave the club for a bigger move, but the Argentine is expected to be allowed to depart in the upcoming window.

Ten Hag believes they may be able to hold onto Onana and van de Beek for another year but Chelsea target Tagliafico is a different proposition because of his age.

"The transfer market will start in August - the top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained," Ten Hag told Het Parool.

"The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much. Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad.

"Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolas Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

"For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age."

Frank Lampard's side are keen to bring in a new left-back this summer as Tagliafico remains on the shortlist with the Blues also interested in Ben Chilwell and Alex Telles.

Chelsea have already landed one Ajax star this summer with Hakim Ziyech set to make his switch official this week.

