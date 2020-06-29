Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Erik ten Hag: Ajax are ready to lose Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico this summer

Matt Debono

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could leave this summer due to his age amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. 

The 27-year-old has agreed with the Dutch side, along with Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek, to leave the club for a bigger move, but the Argentine is expected to be allowed to depart in the upcoming window.

Ten Hag believes they may be able to hold onto Onana and van de Beek for another year but Chelsea target Tagliafico is a different proposition because of his age. 

"The transfer market will start in August - the top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained," Ten Hag told Het Parool.

"The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much. Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad.

"Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolas Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

"For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age."

Frank Lampard's side are keen to bring in a new left-back this summer as Tagliafico remains on the shortlist with the Blues also interested in Ben Chilwell and Alex Telles.

Chelsea have already landed one Ajax star this summer with Hakim Ziyech set to make his switch official this week.  

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech sends emotional Ajax farewell message ahead of Chelsea switch

Hakim Ziyech has sent an emotional message to Ajax and their supporters with the Moroccan's exit imminent.

Matt Debono

Spotted: Chelsea's new 2020/21 home shirt seen at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will enter their new partnership with telecommunications company Three on Wednesday as they will become the club's new shirt sponsor.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner explains how Frank Lampard influenced his decision to join Chelsea

Timo Werner has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expressed how much he wanted him and made him feel valued when the two parties were in transfer discussions.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner reveals why he decided to make Chelsea switch from RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has revealed he opted to join Chelsea because he was offered the best package for himself, his game and his career.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley sends Chelsea into FA Cup semi-finals after 1-0 win against Leicester City

Chelsea booked their spot in the last-four of the Emirates FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 win victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard backs Chelsea youngsters despite half-time substitutions

Frank Lampard defended Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour after their substitutions at half time during the 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Ross Barkley: Chelsea below par, getting into semi-final was most important thing

Ross Barkley concedes Chelsea were below their normal standards in their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard admits he could've made up to nine changes at half-time against Leicester City

Frank Lampard admits his substitutions against Leicester City changed the game and conceded that he could've made nine changes at the break.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Manchester United in semi-finals of FA Cup

Chelsea have been drawn against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono