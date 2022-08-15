Skip to main content

Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea have been linked with a lot of players this transfer window and after missing out on Raphinha earlier this summer, Todd Boehly is still after a forward.

Most Blues fans expected it to be a player in his peak years who is a proven goalscorer in a top league.

However, the most recent player linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old is very highly rated at Goodison Park and he's been a key part of their team for a few seasons now.

Anthony Gordon

Thomas Tuchel's side were linked with him yesterday and very quickly, it was reported that they had submitted a bid worth £42million.

Despite being relatively unproven in the league, the Toffee's surprisingly rejected the Blues' offer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Merseyside club then slapped a crazy pricetag of £50million on the 21-year-old forward, a fee Chelsea are apparently considering.

Anthony Gordon

Even though most people think it's a crazy price to pay for Gordon, some former players really rate the Everton youth player.

Speaking on the Premier League's YouTube channel, Alan Shearer said that he has been impressed with the Everton youngster.

"A young man that has been causing quite a bit of excitement is Anthony Gordon. Everton fans have really gotten behind the winger, who has shown passion and plenty of ability in what has been a tough season for the Toffees.

"I've personally been impressed by his fearless attitude. He's not afraid to get stuck in, and he tries to make things happen going forward, putting plenty of crosses into the box."

Read More Chelsea News

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Chelsea Will Not Give Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White18 minutes ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Pundit Thinks Frenkie de Jong Will Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United

By Charlie Webb42 minutes ago
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Former Celtic Player Urges Them to Sign Chelsea’s Ross Barkley

By Charlie Webb58 minutes ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
News

Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity

By Luka Foley1 hour ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Is Expected To Leave Chelsea On Loan

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Third Offer To Leicester City For Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
News

Arsene Wenger On His Chelsea Rivalry Following Tottenham Drama

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal

By Luka Foley3 hours ago