Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Porto for full-back Alex Telles, with a summer move on the cards for the Brazilian.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and is thought to not want to sign a new deal with Portuguese club, according to outlet A Bola.

Porto don't want to let Alex Telles leave on a free, and are now willing to cash in on the defender.

According to Nicolò Schira, Chelsea are really interested in the 27-year-old, and talks remain ongoing for the Brazilian.

If Frank Lampard were to acquire Alex Telles, it would put the futures of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in doubt.

Telles has a £33.5 million release clause however Porto could be willing to lower their demands in order to attain a transfer fee.

BILLY GILMOUR: THE NEXT BEST THING AT CHELSEA?

At just 18 years of age, Billy Gilmour showed his qualities against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

A Man of the Match performance from the Scottish midfielder saw the teenager lauded with praise from teammates, pundits and former players.

READ MORE: Cesc Fabregas hailed Gilmour performance on social media.

READ MORE: Ross Barkley said he wasn't surprised with Billy Gilmour's performance against the Reds.

Both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 27-year-old.

