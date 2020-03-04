Report: Chelsea 'really interested' in contract reject Alex Telles - talks remain ongoing
Matt Debono
Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Porto for full-back Alex Telles, with a summer move on the cards for the Brazilian.
The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and is thought to not want to sign a new deal with Portuguese club, according to outlet A Bola.
Porto don't want to let Alex Telles leave on a free, and are now willing to cash in on the defender.
According to Nicolò Schira, Chelsea are really interested in the 27-year-old, and talks remain ongoing for the Brazilian.
If Frank Lampard were to acquire Alex Telles, it would put the futures of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in doubt.
Telles has a £33.5 million release clause however Porto could be willing to lower their demands in order to attain a transfer fee.
Both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 27-year-old.
Do you think Chelsea should sign Alex Telles this summer? Let us know your thoughts on the potential transfer below!
