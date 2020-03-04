Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea 'really interested' in contract reject Alex Telles - talks remain ongoing

Matt Debono

Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Porto for full-back Alex Telles, with a summer move on the cards for the Brazilian. 

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and is thought to not want to sign a new deal with Portuguese club, according to outlet A Bola.

Porto don't want to let Alex Telles leave on a free, and are now willing to cash in on the defender. 

According to Nicolò Schira, Chelsea are really interested in the 27-year-old, and talks remain ongoing for the Brazilian.

If Frank Lampard were to acquire Alex Telles, it would put the futures of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in doubt. 

Telles has a £33.5 million release clause however Porto could be willing to lower their demands in order to attain a transfer fee. 

----------

BILLY GILMOUR: THE NEXT BEST THING AT CHELSEA?

At just 18 years of age, Billy Gilmour showed his qualities against Liverpool in the FA Cup. 

A Man of the Match performance from the Scottish midfielder saw the teenager lauded with praise from teammates, pundits and former players. 

READ MORE: Cesc Fabregas hailed Gilmour performance on social media.

READ MORE: Ross Barkley said he wasn't surprised with Billy Gilmour's performance against the Reds.

----------

Both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 27-year-old. 

----------

Do you think Chelsea should sign Alex Telles this summer? Let us know your thoughts on the potential transfer below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Follow here for live updates as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

FA Cup quarter-final draw simulator: Chelsea to face Derby County/Manchester United

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup takes place on Wednesday evening, and Absolute Chelsea simulated the fixtures ahead of the draw.

Matt Debono

Coronavirus: Lampard and Klopp reveal concerns, Premier League offers advice

Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp have revealed their concerns over the spread of coronavirus, which has caused disruption to the world of sport.

Matt Debono

Kurt Zouma: Chelsea need to keep mentality shown against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hailed the Blues' performance against Liverpool after dumping the Reds out of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? TV channel and Chelsea's ball number confirmed

Chelsea will find out their sixth round opponents in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening after securing progression following a 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Pedro can be a key player for Chelsea in season run-in

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea winger Pedro following his outstanding performance against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Ornstein: Early indications suggest Jadon Sancho not a deal for Chelsea

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal to join the Blues is unlikely.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool win template for quality, spirit and work ethic needed

Frank Lampard was impressed by Chelsea's FA Cup performance which saw them see off Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: FA Cup victory against Liverpool a one-off

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight after he saw his side battle past league leaders Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Willian

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has offered an update on the conditions of duo Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

Matt Debono