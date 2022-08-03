Skip to main content

‘An Interesting One’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Chelsea Future Amid Marc Cucurella Bid

Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned what will happen with Ben Chilwell now Chelsea have reportedly signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Chelsea signed Ben Chilwell in 2020 from Leicester City for a reported fee of £45million.

The England international instantly became a fan favourite and he solidified his spot as the Blues' first-choice left-back.

Unfortunately, last season he ruptured his cruciate ligament in November, an injury that kept him out for a large majority of the season.

Ben Chilwell

Thomas Tuchel's side massively missed the 25-year-old and most people agreed that his injury was one of the reasons why the Blues fell out of the title race.

Now, with reports claiming that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brighton for the transfer of Marc Cucurella, a lot of people have questioned Chilwell's future at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Football insider, Gabby Agbonlahor wondered why Cheslea would sign a £50million left-back when they already have Chilwell.

“Chelsea have got Chilwell. Why pay £50million for a left-back when you have Chilwell?

Marc Cucurella

“What does that say to Chilwell? Yes, he’s had a few injuries, do Chelsea not think he can keep fit to be the number one left-back? It’s very strange.

“But then Chelsea had Ashley Cole at Wayne Bridge at the same time so maybe it’s something that club likes, to have two left-backs of high quality.

“It’s an interesting one.”

