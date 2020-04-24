André Onana hints he's played final game for Ajax amid Chelsea & Barcelona interest

Ajax shot-stopper Andrè Onana has hinted that he could have played his final game for the club.

It was confirmed on Friday that the 2019/20 Eredivisie season would be cancelled, and the season would come to an end with immediate effect.

Following the confirmation of the Dutch season coming to an end, the Cameroonian took to social media to thank supporters for the journey, which is now coming to an end.

"This journey ends with an empty stadium, but full of pride and satisfaction. Thanks for the love and support," said Onana on an Instagram story.

Andrè Onana took to Instragram after the Eredivisie 2019/20 season was ended. André Onana Instagram

Onana has been linked with a summer transfer to Chelsea amid uncertainty over Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the club.

Barcelona and Chelsea are the front-runners to land Onana this summer, and the 24-year-old recently confirmed that his preferred destination would be England or Spain.

"It’s hard to say because with FC Barcelona, I am still in very good relations with the president, the coaches," the 24-year-old said on a potential move to Chelsea or Barcelona. As I said earlier, Barca is my home. If I have to go back, I will go back. But today we are still far from it. I’m the Ajax goalkeeper and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.I only take care of the ball game, what happens at the stadium. The rest is up to my agents who manage."

Fellow Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has already agreed a deal to join Chelsea this summer after a pre-contract agreement which was confirmed in February.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube